2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Pickup truck crashes from overpass onto Vermilion River bank

(WCAX)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - A truck crashed from a highway overpass onto the bank of the Vermilion River Sunday evening.

Around 5 p.m., Vermilion police were called to SR-2 westbound on reports that a Chevy Silverado had left the highway and crashed over the edge towards the river below, according to police.

The vehicle stopped on the river bank and did not go into the water, police said.

The driver, who was alert and talking, was taken to MetroHealth.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Slow traffic on I-90
State Route 2 reopens following earlier closure in Lake County due to downed electrical wires
Commuter Cast
Ongoing storm threat; risks of wind damage and flooding
Commuter Cast
Severe storms possible Thursday morning
Crash on I-90
Crash involving multiple rolled over vehicles cleared from stretch of I-90 in Cleveland