Pickup truck crashes from overpass onto Vermilion River bank

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - A truck crashed from a highway overpass onto the bank of the Vermilion River Sunday evening.

Around 5 p.m., Vermilion police were called to SR-2 westbound on reports that a Chevy Silverado had left the highway and crashed over the edge towards the river below, according to police.

The vehicle stopped on the river bank and did not go into the water, police said.

The driver, who was alert and talking, was taken to MetroHealth.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.