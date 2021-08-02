2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: Officer shoots armed suspect who was allegedly threatening people in Elyria

Darnell Delaney
Darnell Delaney(Source: ODRC)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A police-involved shooting is under investigation in Elyria after an officer fired his gun, striking a suspect.

According to the Elyria Police Department, officers responded to East Avenue just after 3 a.m. on Monday after a caller to 911 reported an individual was causing a disturbance and threatening people.

The suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Darnell Delaney, was found walking in the area on Howe Street.

An Elyria officer fired his gun, striking Delaney, who police said was carrying a loaded firearm.

Police provided first aid until paramedics arrived. Delaney was then eventually flown by medical helicopter to University Hospitals in Cleveland. His condition is not known at this time.

According to the Elyria Police Department, the Elyria man is currently on parole for multiple offenses, including attempted murder and escape. He has now been charged with having weapons under disability and carrying a concealed weapon.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Department was called in to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story.

