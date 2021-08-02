Protesters call for removal of Ken Johnson’s name from recreation center following council member’s corruption conviction
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of protesters gathered on Monday to call for the removal of Kenneth Johnson’s name from a Cleveland recreation center following his guilty verdict in a corruption scandal.
The Cleveland City Council removed Johnson from his Ward 4 position after he was convicted on federal charges related to a theft from federal programs scheme.
The recreation center named after Johnson is located at 9206 Woodland Avenue.
Johnson will be sentenced in October 2021.
