Protesters call for removal of Ken Johnson’s name from recreation center following council member’s corruption conviction

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of protesters gathered on Monday to call for the removal of Kenneth Johnson’s name from a Cleveland recreation center following his guilty verdict in a corruption scandal.

The Cleveland City Council removed Johnson from his Ward 4 position after he was convicted on federal charges related to a theft from federal programs scheme.

The recreation center named after Johnson is located at 9206 Woodland Avenue.

Johnson will be sentenced in October 2021.

