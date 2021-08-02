2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Registered sex offender found guilty of holding a woman hostage in Summit County

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A registered sex offender pleaded guilty Monday morning to kidnapping a woman and holding her hostage in the basement of his Coventry Township home.

John Lent pleaded guilty in Summit County Court of Common Pleas to the charges of sexual battery and abduction.

Convicted of sexual battery and kidnapping.
Convicted of sexual battery and kidnapping.((Source: Summit County Sheriff))

Lent was arrested by Summit County Sheriff deputies on Oct. 13, 2020.

Summit County Sheriff Inspector William Holland said deputies responded to the home on Swartz Road after receiving two 911 calls regarding a woman being held hostage.

“The deputy asked if there were any females in the residence and the man said no. At that point the deputy announced himself and said Sheriff’s Office, he heard a female’s voice screaming for help -- coming from the basement. Shortly thereafter a female came running up the stairs of the basement with a man chasing her trying to pull her back into the basement. At that point the deputy responded,” Inspector Holland said.

Deputies rescued the 39-year-old woman and EMS transported her to Akron General Medical Center.

Holland said the woman had somehow managed to text a friend who called 911.

19 News learned Lent was just released from prison in August of 2020 and is a registered sex offender with a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1984.

Lent faces up to eight years in prison when he is sentenced for the Coventry Township kidnapping; however, no sentencing date has been scheduled.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Garfield Heights City Schools students, employees must wear masks again
19 News
Protesters call for removal of Ken Johnson’s name from recreation center following council member’s
Kenneth Johnson Recreation Center
Protesters call for removal of Ken Johnson’s name from recreation center following council member’s corruption conviction
Cleveland Pie Festival: Fundraiser draws big turnout (photos)
Debbie Bosworth at sentencing
Former Chagrin Falls clerk who stole over $238,000 while in office sentenced to 2 years probation