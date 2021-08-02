2 Strong 4 Bullies
Reward offered for suspect accused of fatally shooting man inside Elyria restaurant

Jajuan Malone
Jajuan Malone(Source: U.S. Marshal's Service)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a financial reward for information that will lead to the arrest of a suspect wanted for a deadly shooting in February.

Jajuan Malone is wanted by Elyria police and the U.S. Marshal’s Service for an aggravated murder charge.

Investigators said Malone show and killed a male victim on Feb. 28 inside a restaurant on West River Road in Elyria.

The 23-year-old is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. His last known address is on 19th Court in Lorain.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said Malone should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Malone’s location can call police immediately or submit a tip online with the U.S. Marshals Service.

