Southwest General Hospital in Middleburg Heights sees spike in COVID-19 patients

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Unfortunately COVID-19 isn’t going away anytime soon, according to Marti Bauschka, the chief nursing officer at Southwest General Hospital.

“I think there will always be some variant that we’re experiencing with it,” said Bauschka.

Back in early June, Southwest General had zero patients with COVID-19 in the hospital, but that only lasted about 24 hours.

“We knew it was going to be very short,” said Bauschka. “We’re still running on a daily basis five to seven patients a day.”

The good news, according to Bauschka, is that the patients who are hospitalized now aren’t seeing as severe symptoms as patients in the past.

“Those that are being admitted, we’re seeing them on more of our step-down units as opposed to critical care which was our hotbeds during peak times,” she said.

Vaccines are the way to keep it that way.

“The vaccinations are probably the pivotal thing to help up manage this pandemic,” said Bauschka.

Like many in the healthcare field, Bauschka says she’s never dealt with a public health crisis like this.

She says her team and the patients keep her coming back to face COVID-19 head-on.

It was “a great privilege to be working with the staff that’s been taking care of these patients and trying to support them in many ways,” Bauschka added.

