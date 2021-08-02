2 Strong 4 Bullies
Stabbing leads to police standoff in Bratenahl

Police said a suspect was taken to the Cuyahoga County jail after a SWAT team negotiated the...
Police said a suspect was taken to the Cuyahoga County jail after a SWAT team negotiated the end of a barricade situation in an East 140th Street residence.(Bratenahl police)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect in a stabbing barricaded themselves in a Bratenahl apartment Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to a residence in the 500 block of East 140th Street around 3 p.m., according to a Bratenahl media release.

The victim was taken to University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center in serious condition.

The suspect initially refused to communicate with the officers, according to police.

Negotiators from the Eastside Department Group Enforcement SWAT team eventually negotiated the suspect’s surrender without incident or injury.

The suspect was taken to Cuyahoga County jail and is facing felonious assault charges, police say. Police have not identified the suspect.

