‘Substantial’ level of COVID-19 transmission means masks recommended for most Northeast Ohio residents (interactive map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a map with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data to track the spread of the coronavirus, much of Northeast Ohio is currently experiencing a “substantial” level of community transmission.

At least 10 counties in Northeast Ohio are classified as having “substantial” spread, including Cuyahoga County.

⁦@CDCgov⁩ data indicates that ⁦@CuyahogaCounty⁩ is now at “substantial transmission” of #COVID19 and recommends masks indoors for everyone, including those that are vaccinated. https://t.co/dpthGAuJmZ pic.twitter.com/36X2zF2Yly — Terry Allan (@TerryAllanCCBH) August 2, 2021

A “red” level of COVID-19 spread is reported in Ashland County; the highest threshold on the weekly-updated CDC map.

Under recently-revised CDC guidance on face coverings, the agency recommends that residents in any counties considered to have “substantial” or “high” transmission, defined as red and orange on the color-coded map, wear masks in public and indoor spaces, regardless of the individual’s COVID-19 vaccine status.

