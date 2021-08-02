2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Substantial’ level of COVID-19 transmission means masks recommended for most Northeast Ohio residents (interactive map)

(WILX)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a map with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data to track the spread of the coronavirus, much of Northeast Ohio is currently experiencing a “substantial” level of community transmission.

At least 10 counties in Northeast Ohio are classified as having “substantial” spread, including Cuyahoga County.

A “red” level of COVID-19 spread is reported in Ashland County; the highest threshold on the weekly-updated CDC map.

Under recently-revised CDC guidance on face coverings, the agency recommends that residents in any counties considered to have “substantial” or “high” transmission, defined as red and orange on the color-coded map, wear masks in public and indoor spaces, regardless of the individual’s COVID-19 vaccine status.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

