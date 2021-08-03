Police find 1 fatally shot after single vehicle crash on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police found a man fatally shot at the scene of a single-vehicle crash near a busy Union-Miles intersection Monday.

Police were called to the intersection of East 114th Street and Harvard Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. on a report that a vehicle had struck a tree, according to a Cleveland police media release.

When they arrived, officers found city medics and firefighters attending to a man. He had been shot, police said, and died at the scene.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 25-year-old Rashad Daniels.

The killing remains under investigation.

Further details were not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.