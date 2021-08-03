2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police find 1 fatally shot after single vehicle crash on Cleveland’s East Side

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police found a man fatally shot at the scene of a single-vehicle crash near a busy Union-Miles intersection Monday.

Police were called to the intersection of East 114th Street and Harvard Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. on a report that a vehicle had struck a tree, according to a Cleveland police media release.

When they arrived, officers found city medics and firefighters attending to a man. He had been shot, police said, and died at the scene.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 25-year-old Rashad Daniels.

The killing remains under investigation.

Further details were not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

House explosion in Cleveland
2 people injured during explosion that leveled home on Cleveland’s East side
2 people injured during explosion that leveled home on Cleveland’s East side
2 people injured during explosion that leveled home on Cleveland’s East side
Jeffrey Allen Rhoads, 15, is missing, according to Streetsboro police.
Streetsboro police ask for help locating missing teen
Rashard Higgins
Rashard Higgins