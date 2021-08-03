2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

1 person injured in Tower City fire

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person suffered minor injuries in a fire at Tower City Tuesday morning.

One person was injured in the fire on Aug. 3, 2021.
One person was injured in the fire on Aug. 3, 2021.((Source: WOIO))

Cleveland firefighters said around 10 a.m. there were multiple calls for reports of smoke in the building.

Firefighters said this ended up being a small stove fire on the 11th floor.

In order to ventilate the area, firefighters said they opened several windows.

Cleveland police were also called out to the scene to block traffic on Public Square.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Bryce Parmer (Source: Akron police)
Akron police arrest man for July murder
Maple Heights High School secretary charged with theft in office.
Former Maple Heights secretary sentenced for stealing thousands of dollars from school programs
Lake Hodgson in Ravenna
64-year-old man drowns in Lake Hodgson in Ravenna
20 men arrested during Mahoning Valley trafficking sting
Dozens of men who thought they arranged to have sex with children arrested in Ohio during online predator sting