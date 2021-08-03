1 person injured in Tower City fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person suffered minor injuries in a fire at Tower City Tuesday morning.

Cleveland firefighters said around 10 a.m. there were multiple calls for reports of smoke in the building.

Firefighters said this ended up being a small stove fire on the 11th floor.

In order to ventilate the area, firefighters said they opened several windows.

Cleveland police were also called out to the scene to block traffic on Public Square.

