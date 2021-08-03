64-year-old man drowns in Lake Hodgson in Ravenna
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man drowned while boating in Lake Hodgson in Ravenna, Ravenna Police confirmed.
Emergency crews responded to the lake around 8:15 p.m. Monday for a report of a capsized boat. Not long after someone called about the overturned boat, crews received another call about a body floating in the water.
Ravenna Fire Department found the victim, identified as 64-year-old Albert Kovach.
Crews found Kovach’s truck at a nearby parking area for the boat ramp.
Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating what happened.
