64-year-old man drowns in Lake Hodgson in Ravenna

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man drowned while boating in Lake Hodgson in Ravenna, Ravenna Police confirmed.

Emergency crews responded to the lake around 8:15 p.m. Monday for a report of a capsized boat. Not long after someone called about the overturned boat, crews received another call about a body floating in the water.

Ravenna Fire Department found the victim, identified as 64-year-old Albert Kovach.

Crews found Kovach’s truck at a nearby parking area for the boat ramp.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating what happened.

