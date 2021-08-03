Akron police arrest man for July murder

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old murder suspect was arrested Monday evening at a local hospital, while seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.

Akron police said Bryce Parmer shot and killed Kyree Young, 18, on July 26 after an argument.

Young’s body was found behind a home in the 1600 block of Brittain Road around 5:45 p.m.

Young was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives issued a warrant for Parmer’s arrest shortly after the shooting.

Parmer was taken into custody without incident Monday at Summa Health Akron City Hospital.

He is charged with murder and remains behind bars at the Summit County Jail.

