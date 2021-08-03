2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Akron police arrest man for July murder

Bryce Parmer (Source: Akron police)
Bryce Parmer (Source: Akron police)((Source: Summit County Sheriff))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old murder suspect was arrested Monday evening at a local hospital, while seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.

Akron police said Bryce Parmer shot and killed Kyree Young, 18, on July 26 after an argument.

Young’s body was found behind a home in the 1600 block of Brittain Road around 5:45 p.m.

Young was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives issued a warrant for Parmer’s arrest shortly after the shooting.

Parmer was taken into custody without incident Monday at Summa Health Akron City Hospital.

He is charged with murder and remains behind bars at the Summit County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Maple Heights High School secretary charged with theft in office.
Former Maple Heights secretary sentenced for stealing thousands of dollars from school programs
(Source: WOIO)
1 person injured in Tower City fire
Lake Hodgson in Ravenna
64-year-old man drowns in Lake Hodgson in Ravenna
20 men arrested during Mahoning Valley trafficking sting
Dozens of men who thought they arranged to have sex with children arrested in Ohio during online predator sting