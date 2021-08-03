Bizarre Burglary: Avon Lake Police arrest man who stole homeowner’s gun, returns it to him

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Avon Lake Police arrested a man in a bizarre burglary Friday.

When homeowner Jim Dalgleish returned home from a bike ride, he found a man in his garage, getting out of his car.

“I rolled up, and I said, ‘What the f*** are you doing here?’” Dalgleish explained in a body camera video. “And he goes, ‘What the f*** are you doing here?’ And I said, ‘This is my house a******!’ I look; my door is open. He had my wallet.”

At around 8:30 in the morning Friday, police said they got a call about a burglary in progress involving a weapon at home on Electric Boulevard.

“He went in that car and got my wallet, my door is open, that’s my t-shirt he’s wearing, and he claims he slept here last night,” Dalgleish told an officer on scene.

“Were you here last night?” the officer asked.

“Yeah, I was here last night,” Dalgleish replied. “I had a friend here until about 11:30.”

In an unexpected turn of events, the burglary hands the homeowner his gun and wallet back; after that Dalgleish held the crook at gunpoint until police arrived on the scene.

“He goes like this, he goes, ‘Oh I got your gun!’ I thought the f***** was gonna shoot me, pulls it out and hands it to me, he goes, ‘I’ve also got your wallet.’” Dalgleish said.

“We did locate the suspect’s shirt and wallet at a neighboring front porch,” said Lieutenant Sean Bockelman with Avon Lake Police. “So, I don’t know if the suspect passed out somewhere and woke up and went in the house in the morning, not sure.”

Police charged Richard Ziegan with burglary and two counts of theft. Police said the crook did not have a criminal record and they did not believe he was intoxicated. The victim believes Ziegan has done this before but just was never caught. Dalgleish said Ziegan knew exactly what he was doing and even made sure to open up every door and window to give himself an easy escape route.

“He had it back here and he pulls it out and hands it to me, I was sh****** because I thought he was gonna f****** shoot me,” Dalgleish said.

Dalgleish said he feels lucky to be alive and said the experience taught him a valuable lesson. He accidentally left his garage open and wants to warn others to be on the lookout and not make the same mistake.

