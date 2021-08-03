2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Bizarre Burglary: Avon Lake Police arrest man who stole homeowner’s gun, returns it to him

By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Avon Lake Police arrested a man in a bizarre burglary Friday.

When homeowner Jim Dalgleish returned home from a bike ride, he found a man in his garage, getting out of his car.

“I rolled up, and I said, ‘What the f*** are you doing here?’” Dalgleish explained in a body camera video. “And he goes, ‘What the f*** are you doing here?’ And I said, ‘This is my house a******!’ I look; my door is open. He had my wallet.”

At around 8:30 in the morning Friday, police said they got a call about a burglary in progress involving a weapon at home on Electric Boulevard.

“He went in that car and got my wallet, my door is open, that’s my t-shirt he’s wearing, and he claims he slept here last night,” Dalgleish told an officer on scene.

“Were you here last night?” the officer asked.

“Yeah, I was here last night,” Dalgleish replied. “I had a friend here until about 11:30.”

In an unexpected turn of events, the burglary hands the homeowner his gun and wallet back; after that Dalgleish held the crook at gunpoint until police arrived on the scene.

“He goes like this, he goes, ‘Oh I got your gun!’ I thought the f***** was gonna shoot me, pulls it out and hands it to me, he goes, ‘I’ve also got your wallet.’” Dalgleish said.

“We did locate the suspect’s shirt and wallet at a neighboring front porch,” said Lieutenant Sean Bockelman with Avon Lake Police. “So, I don’t know if the suspect passed out somewhere and woke up and went in the house in the morning, not sure.”

Police charged Richard Ziegan with burglary and two counts of theft. Police said the crook did not have a criminal record and they did not believe he was intoxicated. The victim believes Ziegan has done this before but just was never caught. Dalgleish said Ziegan knew exactly what he was doing and even made sure to open up every door and window to give himself an easy escape route.

“He had it back here and he pulls it out and hands it to me, I was sh****** because I thought he was gonna f****** shoot me,” Dalgleish said.

Dalgleish said he feels lucky to be alive and said the experience taught him a valuable lesson. He accidentally left his garage open and wants to warn others to be on the lookout and not make the same mistake.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Cleveland Officer involved shooting
Cleveland Police officer shoots suspect at West 117th Giant Eagle
Cleveland Police officer shoots suspect at West 117th Giant Eagle
Cleveland Police officer involved shooting (1st District Commander Michael Butler )
Northeast Ohio weather: Seasonably cool in the short term, heating up by the week’s end
Northeast Ohio weather: Seasonably cool in the short term, heating up by the week’s end
Officers say they have responded to problems the Sky Lounge so many times recently, that they...
New footage shows one of two weekend shootings at a ‘troubled’ Akron bar