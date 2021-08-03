2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Heights woman pleaded guilty in connection with a nationwide Facebook scam.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Emily Hagan then convicted Kimberly St. John-Stevenson of one count of telecommunications fraud.

St. John-Stevenson initially faced a dozen felony charges.

Investigators say St. John-Stevenson and Zienup Sbeih-Maddox used Facebook to defraud hundreds of victims out of more than $300,000.

Zienup Sbeih-Maddox (Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)
Zienup Sbeih-Maddox (Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)

The “Zee’s Place” scam was first exposed in a 19 News undercover investigation in June 2017.

According to prosecutors, the two offered “too good to be true deals on items such as diapers, toys, car seats, and trips to Disney World” through the Facebook scam.

Sbeih-Maddox was sentenced to six years in prison for the scam.

St. John-Stevenson will be sentenced on Aug. 9.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

House explosion in Cleveland
2 people injured during explosion that leveled home on Cleveland’s East side
19 News
Voters take to the polls for Ohio’s special congressional election
Stark County "John Doe"
Forensics reconstruction of unidentified body found in Stark County field revealed by investigators
Bryce Parmer (Source: Akron police)
Akron police arrest man for July murder