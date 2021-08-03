Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Heights woman pleaded guilty in connection with a nationwide Facebook scam.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Emily Hagan then convicted Kimberly St. John-Stevenson of one count of telecommunications fraud.

St. John-Stevenson initially faced a dozen felony charges.

Investigators say St. John-Stevenson and Zienup Sbeih-Maddox used Facebook to defraud hundreds of victims out of more than $300,000.

Zienup Sbeih-Maddox (Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)

The “Zee’s Place” scam was first exposed in a 19 News undercover investigation in June 2017.

According to prosecutors, the two offered “too good to be true deals on items such as diapers, toys, car seats, and trips to Disney World” through the Facebook scam.

Sbeih-Maddox was sentenced to six years in prison for the scam.

St. John-Stevenson will be sentenced on Aug. 9.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.