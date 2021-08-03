Cleveland Police officer shoots suspect at West 117th Giant Eagle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland Police, one of their officers working a security job shot a suspect outside the Giant Eagle grocery store located on West 117th Monday night.

The officer was not injured.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not known at this time.

The male was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in an unknown condition.

19 New will have more details when they are made available.

