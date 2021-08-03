2 Strong 4 Bullies
The Cleveland Public Library is holding vaccine clinics this week at some locations

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Alyssa Rambeau is a stay-at-home mother and part of the Native American community in Cleveland. She says she knows many people who still haven’t gotten the shot.

“I think it’s general misinformation,” she said.

It’s communities like these that the Cleveland Public Library is trying to reach with its vaccination clinics, according to Kelly Woodard is the director of marketing at the library.

“We’re giving away gift cards, raffles, bus passes, T-shirts and hats from the Cavs,” she added.

Below are the locations with vaccine clinics this week:

  • Glenville Branch: Wednesday, Aug. 4, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Memorial-Nottingham Branch: Friday, Aug. 6, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Rice Branch: Monday, Aug. 9, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Harvard-Lee Branch: Wednesday, Aug. 11, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

