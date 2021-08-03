Forensics reconstruction of unidentified body found in Stark County field revealed by investigators

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from Stark County and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation revealed a forensics reconstruction model of an unidentified man that was found in a field in 2020.

The clay model was created by the Ohio Attorney General’s BCI division in an attempt to make it easier to identify the remains.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said the body was discovered in May 2020 in a field located along Sandy Avenue SE.

A worker tending to an oil well in the field discovered the remains, investigators said.

The individual is believed to have been between the ages of 30 and 50 years old at the time of his death, according to details from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Stark County "John Doe" (Source: Ohio BCI)

Stark County Sheriff George Maier and the county coroner were also present during the news conference.

