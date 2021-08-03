Former Maple Heights secretary sentenced for stealing thousands of dollars from school programs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Maple Heights High School secretary convicted of stealing more than $40,000 from district funding will face a Cuyahoga County judge on Tuesday.

The hearing for Karla Hopkins is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

The 51-year-old woman pleaded guilty to one felony count of theft from office for embezzling over $40,000 from various school programs between July 2017 and June 2018

The impacted programs included:

Class of 2018 dues and yearbook fees

Auto Tech funds

Student Council funds

Flag-drill team funds

Books and ID badge fines

As secretary of the high school, Hopkins was responsible for collecting dues, revenues, and fees from numerous programs.

Maple Heights police began investigating after a large amount of money was discovered missing from the senior class fund. Hopkins was eventually named a suspect in the crime.

“This individual stole from the students she was employed to assist,” Prosecutor Michael O’Malley previously said. “These disgraceful actions require that she be schooled in the criminal justice system.”

As part of the plea, Hopkins agreed to repay approximately $42,600 in restitution.

