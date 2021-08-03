2 Strong 4 Bullies
Advertisement

2 people injured during explosion that leveled home on Cleveland’s East side

House explosion in Cleveland
House explosion in Cleveland(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Fire Department responded to an apparent explosion at a home on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, there was an explosion reported at the home shortly after 1 p.m. on East 57th Street near the intersection with Broadway Avenue.

Police said a man and a woman, both believed to be over the age of 55 years old, were injured during the incident. They were in the home at the time of the explosion, according to Cleveland Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo.

Both victims were taken to MetroHealth Hospital for treatment.

Witnesses at the scene told 19 News that the explosion could be felt on neighboring streets.

Approximately 40 firefighters responded to the scene to assist.

The Dominion Gas Company was requested to the scene, but Chief Calvillo said the cause of the house explosion has not yet been confirmed.

This is a developing story.

