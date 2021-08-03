Lyndhurst man shot, killed in downtown Cleveland
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old Lyndhurst man died Monday evening after being shot on Carnegie Avenue downtown.
Thomas Charles McDonald was found lying on the ground in the 1100 block of Carnegie Avenue around 5 p.m.
This in front of the Blog Spot Restaurant & Lounge.
McDonald was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cleveland police said there are no arrests.
