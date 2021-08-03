Lyndhurst man shot, killed in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old Lyndhurst man died Monday evening after being shot on Carnegie Avenue downtown.

Thomas Charles McDonald was found lying on the ground in the 1100 block of Carnegie Avenue around 5 p.m.

This in front of the Blog Spot Restaurant & Lounge.

McDonald was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cleveland police said there are no arrests.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.