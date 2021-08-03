Man caught on camera scratching cars at Akron car dealership

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Security footage shows a man scratching more than a dozen cars at an Akron car dealership.

According to Akron Police, on July 20 the suspect walked up to vehicles at Barrett Ross Motorcars on South Case Avenue.

It appears the man used a rock to scratch cars before walking away.

Help APD Identify Vandalism Suspect (#21-091519). On July 20, 2021, around 1:00 a.m., the pictured suspect was observed on surveillance video using what appears to be a rock to scratch more than a dozen vehicles at Barrett Ross Motorcars, 31 S. Case Ave. If you have any information about this crime, or can identify the person pictured, please contact Akron Police Detective C. Artis, at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677). You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous. Any Facebook tips that contain personal information, including names, email addresses, telephone numbers, or mailing addresses should not be posted as a comment here; please send via inbox. If you see the suspect, do not approach, call 911. #akronpdprotecting #AkronPDConnecting Posted by Akron Police Department on Monday, August 2, 2021

Call Akron Police at 330-375-2464 if you know who this man is.

