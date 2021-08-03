Masks once again required for employees at Giant Eagle stores; “strongly recommended” for customers

(WOIO) - A popular local grocery chain is reinstating a mask mandate for some people in its stores.

Giant Eagle announced it is reinstating its mask requirement for all employees at Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo locations starting Wednesday, Aug 4. Face masks, cloth face coverings or face shields will all satsify the requirement.

Customers are “strongly requested” to mask up as well beginning Friday, Aug. 6. Stores will be giving out masks to those who do not have one.

While Giant Eagle does not currently require employees to be vaccinated, the company said in a press release they are “actively reviewing paths forward regarding a potential vaccination requirement for all Team Members.”

The grocery store chain previously ditched its mask requirement in May as the number of people getting vaccinated rose.

