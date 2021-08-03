2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Masks once again required for employees at Giant Eagle stores; “strongly recommended” for customers

Masks once again required for employees at Giant Eagle stores; “strongly recommended” for...
Masks once again required for employees at Giant Eagle stores; “strongly recommended” for customers(WOIO)
By Steph Krane
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOIO) - A popular local grocery chain is reinstating a mask mandate for some people in its stores.

Giant Eagle announced it is reinstating its mask requirement for all employees at Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo locations starting Wednesday, Aug 4. Face masks, cloth face coverings or face shields will all satsify the requirement.

Customers are “strongly requested” to mask up as well beginning Friday, Aug. 6. Stores will be giving out masks to those who do not have one.

While Giant Eagle does not currently require employees to be vaccinated, the company said in a press release they are “actively reviewing paths forward regarding a potential vaccination requirement for all Team Members.”

The grocery store chain previously ditched its mask requirement in May as the number of people getting vaccinated rose.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

‘Substantial’ level of COVID-19 transmission means masks recommended for most Northeast Ohio residents (interactive map)
Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,183 new COVID-19 cases as concerns of Delta variant grow
Kent State recommends masks be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status
Kent State recommends masks be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine speaking earlier this month
Ohio Gov. DeWine creates economic incentive to get state employees vaccinated