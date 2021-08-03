2 Strong 4 Bullies
Masks will again be required at Shaker Heights Schools

(Photo source: KFVS)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHAKER SCHOOLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Schcool officials announced Tuesday morning all students and staff members will start the school year wearing masks while indoors.

Masks will not be required when outside.

Anyone visiting the buildings will also be required to wear a mask.

This policy goes into effect on Aug. 4.

Due to the recent increase in the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Shaker Heights City School District will begin the...

Posted by For Shaker Schools on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Masks are required whether or not you are vaccinated, but Shaker Heights School officials are encouraging anyone eligible to get the vaccine and are offering the vaccine at their Back-to-School Barbecue on Aug. 4.

Garfield Heights City School officials announced on Monday students and staff will wear masks for at least the first five weeks of the school year.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

