Nearly 30,000 vote early in primary special election for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District

A photo from March 16, 2020 shows people voting at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
A photo from March 16, 2020 shows people voting at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
By Steph Krane
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Just over 28,000 people voted early in the primary special election to replace former Rep. Marcia Fudge in Ohio’s 11th District.

That number represents a small portion of the more than 700,000 people who live in the district, which stretches from east of Cleveland all the way down to Akron.

The frontrunners in the Democratic race are Nina Turner and Shontel Brown, who have been engaging in an intense and sometimes ugly campaign for the seat.

RELATED: Democratic congressional candidates Nina Turner & Shontel Brown make final appeal in OH-11 primary

Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and will close at 7:30 p.m.

The winner of today’s primaries will advance to the Nov. 2 general election for the seat.

The 11th District has not had representation in Congress since March, when former Rep. Fudge resigned her seat in order to serve as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

