New footage shows one of two weekend shootings at a ‘troubled’ Akron bar

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New exclusive video obtained by 19 investigates shows the chaotic moments gunfire erupted at a new Akron bar.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 19 Investigates obtained video of a shooting outside of the Sky Lounge in Akron. Police say it happened this weekend, right around the same time that a different suspect shot a woman INSIDE the bar. Neighbors say there's been nothing but trouble here since Spring pic.twitter.com/rLJwDJew2d — Hannah Catlett (@ReporterHannah) August 2, 2021

Akron Police are still looking for two suspects in what they say were two separate shootings at the bar this weekend.

On Sunday, APD posted a picture of a woman they say is wanted in connection with the shooting that happened inside the Sky Lounge in Akron over the weekend.

Felonious Assault Detectives are investigating a double shooting that occurred at the Sky Lounge early Saturday... Posted by Akron Police Department on Sunday, August 1, 2021

Officers say the victim is in critical condition after taking a bullet to the chest in that incident.

Officers also say they are looking for another suspect who shot a man outside moments later.

Now, 19 Investigates has discovered there have been problems at the location almost every weekend since it opened.

Officers say they have responded to problems at the Sky Lounge so many times recently, that they call the known after-hours location a “troubled establishment.”

Kathy Wilkins lives on East South Street, less than a mile from The University of Akron’s campus, and says bullets have been flying through her neighborhood almost every weekend since the Sky Lounge opened this spring.

“Bullets have no names, and if it goes up, it’s got to go down somewhere,” Wilkins said.

The owner of an auto body shop across from the bar across the street told 19 Investigates that he couldn’t figure out why his brand new door wouldn’t open. Then he realized a bullet pierced the bracket and rendered the door opener broken.

According to police, officers have been called to the bar dozens of times in the last few months.

The complaints have been related to loud noise, parking problems, fights and, obviously, shots fired.

Wilkins says she even met with prosecutors last month to help them build a nuisance case against the establishment.

“I want the sucker closed down and the [owner] held accountable,” she said.

But weeks have gone by since, and now, two people are hurt.

“That’s what’s frustrating,” Wilkins said.

19 Investigates tried to call the owner who is listed on property tax records.

It’s an investment company out of Medina, but we couldn’t reach anyone for comment.

“We should be able with all confidence to go out our front or back door without ducking from bullets,” Wilkins said.

We asked Akron Police for an update on this weekend’s shootings victims, but at last check they were in critical condition. No suspects are in custody.

