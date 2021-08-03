2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Another late summer beauty

By Jon Loufman
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure will continue to be the dominant feature in our weather through the next several days.

Back by popular demand is another mainly sunny one today with the mercury summiting in the upper 70s.

Air conditioners will continue to get a break tonight as, under starry skies, lows slide to near 60.

Wednesday will feature more sun than clouds along with highs near 80 and the slim threat of an isolated storm.

We’ll continue to be warm and dry each day as we make our way through this first workweek of August.

We crank up the heat and humidity this weekend providing fuel for a few weekend storms.

Stay tuned!

Northeast Ohio weather: Seasonably cool in the short term, heating up by the week’s end
Rain
4th wettest July on record in Cleveland