Ohio man accused of groping Frontier flight attendants was taped, restrained to seat until plane landed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Flight crews took matters into their own hands when dealing with an unruly passenger who was aboard a plane heading for Florida.

According to the report from the Miami-Dade Police Department, Maxwell Berry faces three counts of misdemeanor battery for his alleged actions on a July 31 Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia, Penn. to South Florida.

The 22-year-old man, who police said resides in Norwalk, Ohio, drank two alcoholic beverages and ordered a third when he inappropriately brushed his empty cup against the backside of a flight attendant, the report states.

“Don’t touch me,” the victim responded.

Berry then spilled the new drink on his shirt, according to police. He went to the bathroom to clean up the spill, but Berry allegedly returned to his seat shirtless, which prompted the flight attendant to tell him to put his clothes back on.

After retrieving a new shirt from his carry-on luggage, Berry proceeded to walk around the airplane for approximately 15 minutes and started to “get friendly” with a second flight attendant, police wrote in the report.

Police said Berry then groped the breasts of both flight attendants multiple times.

Another Frontier crew member was asked to watch over Berry. He was asked on multiple occasions to remain seated and to calm down, but he instead punched the flight attendant in the face.

Police confirmed that passengers and crew members aboard the flight restrained Berry and taped him down to his seat for the remainder of the trip.

Video taken during the flight shows Berry lashing out against crew members, hitting the flight attendant, and then being taped to his seat

***WARNING: Video contains explicit language***

Frontier passenger allegedly touched 2 flight attendants breasts, then screamed his parents are worth $2 million, before punching a flight attendant. Frontier suspended the crew for duct taping the passenger to his seat as they landed in Miami. 22 yr old Max Berry is in custody. pic.twitter.com/4xS9Rwvafx — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) August 3, 2021

Law enforcement officers met Berry at Miami International Airport and took him into custody.

Miami-Dade County court records show that Berry’s bond was set at $1,500.

According to reports, several crew members were suspended for improperly restraining Berry during the flight.

The FBI will not be pursuing federal felony charges against Berry, according to Miami-Dade police.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.