2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Track results of Ohio’s 11th Congressional District Democratic primary election

The race between frontrunners Shontel Brown and Nina Turner was especially contentious and attracted national attention
Senior Pastor R.A. Vernon of The Word Church in Warrensville Heights prays over the top...
Senior Pastor R.A. Vernon of The Word Church in Warrensville Heights prays over the top Democratic candidates during the primary election for Ohio's 11th Congressional seat.(WOIO)
By Stephanie Czekalinski and Sia Nyorkor
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s all over but the counting. The polls closed on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., ending what became a contentious Democratic primary election for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District seat.

Early unofficial results show Shontel Brown in the lead with 17,089 votes to Nina Turner’s 13,408. Brown had won 52.29% of the vote with slightly more than 13% of precincts reporting. Turner had garnered 41.02%.

The primary drew national attention and was viewed by many as a proxy war between the Democratic establishment and the party’s more progressive wing.

A total of 13 Democrats ran to replace Marcia Fudge, who left to serve as the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. But the race, in a heavily gerrymandered district considered safe for Democrats, largely came down to Brown and Turner.

Brown positioned herself as the “Biden candidate.” Turner enjoyed the support of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

In the final weeks, national figures descended on Northeast Ohio to rally support for both candidates.

On Sunday, both candidates and their supporters including Sanders and actor Danny Glover and House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) attended worship at The Word Church in Warrensville Heights.

Sanders and Glover were supporting Turner; Clyburn supported Brown.

“Politics can be brutal but today these two beautiful back women sat through the entire service and had tears in their eyes as they worshipped,” the church wrote on Facebook. “Tuesday night one of them will be the next Congresswoman of the 11th district of Ohio, but Wednesday both of them will still be beautiful, black, educated, intelligent accomplished Christian women.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

A black bear was also spotted in Hudson earlier this summer.
Watch pets & kids closely; Bear confirmed in Brooklyn Heights
Northeast Ohio Weather: Another late summer beauty in store for Tuesday
Northeast Ohio Weather: Another late summer beauty in store for Tuesday
House explosion in Cleveland
2 people injured during explosion that leveled home on Cleveland’s East side
2 people injured during explosion that leveled home on Cleveland’s East side
2 people injured during explosion that leveled home on Cleveland’s East side