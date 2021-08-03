Rashard Higgins has big expectations for the Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns fans, it’s OK to think Super Bowl.

Rashard Higgins is right there with you.

“If we’re not going to the Super Bowl, we shouldn’t be talking,” the wide receiver said Tuesday at training camp in Berea. “That’s the goal and expectation.”

Higgins is a productive part of the Browns receiving corps, joining Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

WR Rashard Higgins, on why he’s had such a natural chemistry with Baker: “You gotta ask God, bro...” pic.twitter.com/S0N2fCa9FW — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) August 3, 2021

He’s scored 11 TD in 5 NFL seasons, averaging 14.3 yards per catch.

