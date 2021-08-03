Rashard Higgins has big expectations for the Browns
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns fans, it’s OK to think Super Bowl.
Rashard Higgins is right there with you.
“If we’re not going to the Super Bowl, we shouldn’t be talking,” the wide receiver said Tuesday at training camp in Berea. “That’s the goal and expectation.”
Higgins is a productive part of the Browns receiving corps, joining Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr and Donovan Peoples-Jones.
He’s scored 11 TD in 5 NFL seasons, averaging 14.3 yards per catch.
