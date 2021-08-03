2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rashard Higgins has big expectations for the Browns

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns fans, it’s OK to think Super Bowl.

Rashard Higgins is right there with you.

“If we’re not going to the Super Bowl, we shouldn’t be talking,” the wide receiver said Tuesday at training camp in Berea. “That’s the goal and expectation.”

Higgins is a productive part of the Browns receiving corps, joining Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

He’s scored 11 TD in 5 NFL seasons, averaging 14.3 yards per catch.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

The Cleveland Guardians roller derby team launched a new website selling t-shirts amid the...
Trademark battle over ‘Cleveland Guardians’ appears to be ratcheting up
Lue: 'We have to get stops' in Wednesday night's Cavs vs Raptors game
Lue: 'We have to get stops' in Wednesday night's Cavs vs Raptors game
Browns Danny Shelton explains why he changed to No. 55
Browns Danny Shelton explains why he changed to No. 55
20,000 Cavs fans sing National Anthem to kick off playoffs
20,000 Cavs fans sing National Anthem to kick off playoffs