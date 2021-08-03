Special election primary brings Ohio 11th one step closer to representation in consequential year

CLEVELAND, OH (Gray DC) - Cleveland residents cast their votes Tuesday in a special Democratic primary that will all but guarantee the next representative for the district.

Voters in Ohio’s 11th Congressional District have been without congressional representation for much of the last year since former Congresswoman Marcia Fudge left her seat open to serve the Biden Administration.

The two Democratic frontrunners vying for the vote in the district are Ohio State Senator Nina Turner and Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown. Whichever candidate wins the primary will very likely win the general election—80% of the heavily Democratic district voted to reelect Fudge in 2020.

Voters expressed concerns about a range of issues Tuesday, from gun control to elder and child care. But for five months, the district has not had a representative to directly address these issues.

Colin Swearingen, and associate professor of political science at John Carroll University, said the absence matters.

“There’s so many things that are at the national level that are going to affect a district like Cleveland,” Swearingen said.

Among them are an infrastructure overhaul, police reform negotiations, and voting rights legislation, Swearingen said, and having a seat at the table to advocate for Cleveland is vital.

Because the state scheduled this special election late in the year, he said that whoever comes out victorious will have to hit the ground sprinting, joining the 117th Congress nearly a year after their colleagues.

“They both have, to a certain degree, experience in politics,” Swearingen said. “[They should] use that experience to make sure their voice is an important one in the caucus. "

Filling this vacancy will add another Democratic Member to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s razor-thin House majority.

Both Brown and Turner already have powerful friends in Washington, like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, and many more from both sides of the Democratic Party. They said those relationships, mixed with their legislative backgrounds, have them prepared.

“I come in not completely green, but certainly wanting to gather the tutelage of those who have held these seats and knows what it takes to get things done,” Brown said.

Turner expressed a similar attitude.

“I want to bring all my experience to bear both on the local, state, and national level to be able to help the people in this district who are suffering the most,” she said.

The next step will be the special general election in November. The candidate who wins that race will join the ranks on Capitol Hill in Washington.

But even then, the battle won’t be over for the newly elected representative. They will have to immediately start campaigning again for the 2022 midterms, when the entire House of Representatives will be up for reelection.

Grace Ferguson contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.