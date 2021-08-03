Streetsboro police ask for help locating missing teen

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen.

Jeffrey Allen Rhoads, 15, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds, according to a Streetsboro police department Facebook post.

He often rides his bike between Streetsboro and Kent and frequently carries a backpack.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 330-626-4976 or email info@streetsboropolice.com.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.