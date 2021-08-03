2 Strong 4 Bullies
Streetsboro police ask for help locating missing teen

Jeffrey Allen Rhoads, 15, is missing, according to Streetsboro police.
Jeffrey Allen Rhoads, 15, is missing, according to Streetsboro police.(Streetsboro police)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Aug. 3, 2021
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen.

Jeffrey Allen Rhoads, 15, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds, according to a Streetsboro police department Facebook post.

He often rides his bike between Streetsboro and Kent and frequently carries a backpack.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 330-626-4976 or email info@streetsboropolice.com.

