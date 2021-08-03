2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Trademark battle over ‘Cleveland Guardians’ appears to be ratcheting up

New website now selling merchandise for Cleveland roller derby team.
The Cleveland Guardians roller derby team launched a new website selling t-shirts amid the...
The Cleveland Guardians roller derby team launched a new website selling t-shirts amid the ongoing trademark battle with the Cleveland Indians.(store.clevelandguardians.com)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trademark battle over the name Cleveland Guardians has taken another turn with a new website launched selling T-shirts for the Cleveland Guardians roller derby team.

A U.S. trademark was applied for by the roller derby squad on July 27, four days after the Cleveland Indians announced it would be changing the name of the ball club to the Guardians in 2022.

The trademark application for the team on skates covers bumper stickers, koozies in the nature of insulating sleeve holders for bottles or cans, jerseys, tank tops, shorts, socks, T-shirts, clothing, footwear and headwear.

Again, we reached out to the bruisers for a comment and were told, “We are still unable to comment on anything. Apologies.”

The Cleveland Indians also declined to comment.

A search of Ohio’s trademark database does show the roller derby team registered as a business in January of 2017.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Ramirez on Toronto win
Ramirez on Toronto win
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez reacts after being hit by a pitch during the first inning of a...
Tribe outlast Jays 5-2 in Monday matinee
Chicago White Sox's Brian Goodwin (18) flips his helmet after hitting a walkoff home run during...
Goodwin homer in 9th gives White Sox 2-1 win over Indians
Cleveland Indians closing pitcher Emmanuel Clase (48) celebrates with first baseman Yu Chang...
Indians spoil White Sox rookie’s historic night in 12-11 win