Voters take to the polls for Ohio’s special congressional election

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The special congressional election in Cleveland has made national headlines.

Eighteen people are fighting to be the Democratic candidate on November’s ballots.

Two of the candidates, Nina Turner and Shontel Brown, have been endorsed by major political players like Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton.

On Tuesday, the community decided out of those 18 who best represented them and their needs.

“The people have a voice, and they need to get out and vote so that their voice will be heard,” said early voter Idris.

More than 5,000 people cast their votes early for the election.

Our team asked why this election was important and they told us there are major issues that need to be addressed.

“Medicare for all,” exclaimed voter Nina Amore. “Allows us to have Medicare for all because that’s the most important thing to me.”

“Having a choice on whether you want to get the vaccine or not,” said Lavora Ford. “Helping people who need assistance as far as the eviction process is going.”

Others brought up environmental issues and the need to help people whose businesses and livelihoods were hit hard during the pandemic.

No matter who comes out on top Tuesday, their work is not over.

They will go up against a Republican candidate in November.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.