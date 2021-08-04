24-year-old pilot survives Wayne County plane crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old Minnesota pilot was crop dusting a field Wednesday afternoon when Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said he struck a wire, lost control and crashed the plane into several power lines and utility poles.

Troopers said Tyler James Vold was the only person on board the Air Tractor AT-502 plane at the time of the crash on Bechtel Road near Eby Road in Green Township.

Vold was transported to Wooster Community Hospital with minor injuries.

Crews from American Electric Power and MCTV are on scene to restore electric and cable service.

