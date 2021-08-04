82-year-old Canton man dies in crash with dump truck

NIMICHILLEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A two-vehicle crash outside of Louisville left an 82-year-old man dead Tuesday afternoon, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Columbus Road and California Avenue.

Terrell L. Clarke, of Canton, failed to yield properly at a stop sign and drove into an oncoming 1988 white GMC dump truck, according to OSHP.

Clarke was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the dump truck, a 61-year-old man, was not hurt in the accident.

OSHP said they don’t suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

