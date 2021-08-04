BBB warns of Craigslist contractor who fails to complete work

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning over an online contractor—one resident, Vennell Lloyd, lost $20,000 after soliciting his services.

“I got robbed, man, to be honest with you,” Lloyd admitted.

According to the BBB, the company, which consists primarily of Michael “Mike” W. Reece, takes cash and check payments for general contracting work but fails to complete them. Cleveland Director of Operations for the bureau, Ericka Dilworth, says Reece has been on their radar since 2018.

“We have probably dozens of different business names that he’s used, addresses and phone numbers,” she said.

19 News attempted to reach several of these numbers, but so far no one has responded.

Lloyd contracted Reece and his company—which was under the name Delightful Construction—in order to renovate his property near E. 116th St. and Benham Ave.

The project, which started on Aug. 2020 and was set to end in November that year, quickly spiraled into a slew of problems and setbacks.

“He [Reece] tore all this stuff out, didn’t put it back up…we got debris on the floor...we got windows that are not it because they are the wrong size.”

Lloyd says no one from Delightful Construction has returned to the property in months. The company also left behind materials and construction equipment that hasn’t been used since last year.

“If you look over here, that’s brand-new dry-wall, it’s being destroyed,” Lloyd said, as he lifted a dusty piece drywall off the ground.

Lloyd is still confident he can both finish fixing his property and get his money back: “I’m going to get it done one way or the other.”

He also learned the hard way to research before hiring anyone for a project.

SOT: “If folks aren’t taking the time to do a background check,” Dilworth said, “they really can get into a bad situation.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.