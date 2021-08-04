Cleveland community holds car parade for World War II veteran celebrating 100th birthday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland VA Medical Center is hosting a 100th birthday celebration for World War II veteran Chester Lloyd Jr.

Lloyd, who turns 100 years old on Wednesday, is a native of Cleveland and work with at-risk youth at Glenville High School in addition to serving in the Army.

The Cleveland VA said Lloyd is a fan of the Browns and Cavaliers, enjoys history, and is an avid reader.

Horse-mounted police escorted parade participants, cars, and fire engines around the Cleveland VA facility on the city’s East side.

