Cleveland’s VA Center celebrates veteran’s 100th Birthday with a drive by parade

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mr. Chester Lloyd Junior is no stranger to big achievements, and today he celebrated his 100th birthday.

Lloyd is a Cleveland native who has spent his life giving back to those in need.

After being in the Army during World War II, he worked at Glenville High School, helping kids that were at risk.

Lloyd celebrated a monumental day here at the Cleveland VA Medical Center.

“I want to thank y’all once again for showing your support for me, all days weren’t good and all and all weren’t bad,” he said.

His Nephew Jackie Robinson took a trip down memory lane and remembered what his Uncle has taught him over the years.

″Everything he did with me was always a challenge he always tried to challenge my mind & I appreciate that he was always there even when I didn’t think I needed him,” Robinson added.

Lloyd is currently in hospice care at the VA Medical Center in Cleveland.

In his free time, he enjoys reading and talking about finance.

