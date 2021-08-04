Copley-Fairlawn teacher, husband killed in crash in New Franklin

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Copley-Fairlawn City Schools teacher and her husband died Tuesday evening in a two-car crash in New Franklin.

The Barberton couple, identified as 31-year-old Caitlin Davis and 38-year-old Jared Davis, died from their crash injuries at local hospitals, police said. Caitlin worked as an Intervention Specialist at Copley-Fairlawn City Schools, according to a Facebook post from the school district.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Cleveland Massillon Road near Grill Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The vehicle occupied by the couple collided with a car that was attempting to turn left into a driveway, according to a press release from the highway patrol.

The 67-year-old man inside the other car was injured and taken to Akron General Hospital, police said.

Police said Jared and Caitlin were entrapped inside their vehicle. Emergency personnel removed them by mechanical means, according to the release.

EMS took Jared to Akron General Hospital; Caitlin was taken to Barberton Citizens Hospital.

”Caitlin’s presence was one of absolute joy and eagerness to help her students. She was a fantastic teacher for Copley-Fairlawn Middle School and was an incredible influence on those she worked with. We are saddened by the loss of Caitlin and husband, Jared, and join her family, friends and colleagues in mourning,” Superintendent Brian Poe said in the post.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will continue investigating this crash. Police said impairment is not suspected to be a factor; speed is suspected to be a factor. Safety belt usage is unknown at this time, according to the release.

Copley-Fairlawn City Schools are offering counselors for students from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

