Cuyahoga County Council approves $2 million in aid for homeless

The plan passed the same day the CDC passed a new temporarily eviction moratorium.
The plan passed the same day the CDC passed a new temporarily eviction moratorium.(WITN)
By Steph Krane
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Council passed a plan Tuesday aimed at helping people find permanent housing.

The proposal, worth $2 million, provides supportive services for disabled, chronically homeless single adults and families who need permanent housing.

The funding will be split across six organizations. Those organizations are:

  • YWCA of Greater Cleveland
  • Famicos Property
  • Front Steps Housing & Services
  • Humility of Mary Housing
  • FrontLine Services
  • Emerald Development and Economic Network

“The COVID-19 pandemic added additional challenges to groups supporting homeless individuals and families across the county,” Melissa Sirak, Cuyahoga County Director of Homeless Services, said.

County Council approved the plan on the same day the CDC announced a new eviction moratorium that applies to counties experiencing “substantial” or “high” levels of COVID-19 spread. The temporarily moratorium is in effect until Oct. 3.

