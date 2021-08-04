Investigation continues but Cleveland Fire confirms natural gas led to explosion at east side home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a natural gas explosion that blew apart a home on East 57th Street on Tuesday afternoon, according to Cleveland fire officials.

The explosion, which sent two people to the hospital with serious burns, has been ruled accidental.

Marricus Stephens lives in the home with his parents. On Wednesday morning, he spent some time with Dominion Energy officials receiving an update on what remains an ongoing investigation.

Stephens told 19 News that he, fortunately, was at work at the time of the explosion.

His parents, he said, are both dealing with serious burns and remain in quite a bit of pain and will need significant skin grafts, but he remains hopeful they will recover.

Stephens said Dominion officials on the scene told him it was a gas explosion that took down the house but that they did not yet have specifics on what caused the explosion.

Dominion Energy has had multiple crew members on the scene since the explosion. It is required, according to spokesperson Neil Durbin, to conduct an investigation of the service line and file a report with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.

The main gas line to the home had been excavated by Wednesday afternoon.

“We would make that report to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio and share that information with the fire department as well,” Durbin said, “They have the final determination, and we’re there to provide as much help as we can.”

Also at issue is a concern in the neighborhood of a larger problem; multiple people asked 19 News if the neighborhood was at risk for another explosion.

“We’re trying to make sure there is not natural gas that might be migrating into other properties or portions of the neighborhood,” Durbin said, “In addition to confirming the soundness of our facilities, we’re also providing peace; of mind to our neighbors as well.”

There is no timeline for when a definitive answer may be available to what caused the gas explosion.

