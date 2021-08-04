2 Strong 4 Bullies
Kirtland City Council votes to terminate police chief

By Kelly Kennedy and Steph Krane
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Note: the video above is coverage of a previous hearing for Lance Nosse, held on July 12.

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kirtland City Council voted 6-1 Tuesday night to terminate Police Chief Lance Nosse, Mayor Kevin Potter said.

The vote comes after a three-month investigation in which the city of Kirtland concluded Nosse is guilty of misconduct in office, gross neglect of duty, and habitual drunkenness.

Nosse had been suspended without pay until the city council hearing reached a conclusion.

“We believe that this is a pattern that’s happening in the city of Kirtland over the last several years, that pattern being the OPBA, the police union, inserting themselves into your police department and dictating who’s gonna run it,” Frank Consolo, Nosse’s attorney, said.

Tom Austin, Executive Director of the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolence Association, called Consolo’s claims ridiculous.

“Ridiculous,” Austin said. “Again, we’re elected by our members through the democratic process. We’re here to represent our members; we’ll continue to do that. Every three years, they can decide if they want us or not, and they asked us to come forward as the representative to do that. It’s a tough job being a police officer; it doesn’t need to be made tougher by having these internal problems.”

A letter from Kirtland Mayor Kevin Potter outlined Nosse’s wrongdoings, which include drinking before operating a city vehicle and operating a vehicle with an open container. The chief is also accused of vulgar language and verbal abuse regarding his subordinates’ race, color, and sex.

“The city is ready for a new chapter; this department is ready for a new chapter,” said Mayor Potter. “They deserve it, a lot of good men and women over there.”

19 News tried to speak with Nosse and his attorney, but both declined to comment.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

