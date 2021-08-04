2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man sentenced for impersonating police, kidnapping 14-year-old girl in Cleveland

Adam Rodriguez pleaded guilty for impersonating a police officer and kidnapping.(Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who pleaded guilty to impersonating a police officer and kidnapping a teenager will be sentenced on Wednesday.

Adam Rodriguez is due in front of a Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge at 9 a.m.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, the 30-year-old suspect, in a decommissioned police car, followed the 14-year-old girl as she was walking home from school on Cleveland’s West side in December 2019.

Rodriguez pulled up next to the victim and identified himself as a police officer, investigators said. He then instructed the girl to get into his car. If she didn’t comply, police said Rodriguez threatened to kill her.

Fortunately, the girl was able to escape from the car door and run to a nearby residence.

“This victim experienced several minutes of sheer terror before courageously escaping,” said Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “Thankfully, a good Samaritan nearby was able to help her. Otherwise, this may have had a different ending.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

