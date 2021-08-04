Masks recommended indoors in Cuyahoga County as area meets criteria for ‘substantial’ COVID-19 spread

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Board of Health officials introduced new initiatives during a Wednesday afternoon briefing to help counter the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday’s briefing, with remarks from Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and Health Commissioner Terry Allan, came after much of the region met CDC criteria for “substantial” community spread of COVID-19.

With Cuyahoga County meeting specific CDC guidance, it is now recommended by both the local health department and federal agency that all individuals were masks in indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status.

“Based on recent CDC research showing that vaccinated individuals can spread the disease if they become infected, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health is providing notice that it supports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidance recommending the use of face masks while indoors and near others, regardless of vaccination status, in areas of substantial or high transmission, which now include Cuyahoga County. This guidance applies to all individuals 2 years of age and older.”

Executive Budish said, effective Aug. 5, masks will be required in all county buildings.

This recommendation does include the language "when near others" https://t.co/YWz1El3Gaz — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) August 4, 2021

“We had a glimpse of what freedom looks like. We have an opportunity to get back to that, but we have to do it together.”

According to Commissioner Allan, approximately 51% of Cuyahoga County residents have completed the COVID-19 vaccination process.

