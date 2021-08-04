Massive hole in sound barrier along State Route 176 and I-480 gets repaired

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents in a Cleveland neighborhood no longer have to deal with a portion of their sound barrier missing for two years.

It’s thanks to the help from our 19 News Troubleshooter team.

“Well, thanks to Channel 19, we’ve actually got some activity. Our wall is being fixed. The workers have been here on and off for probably the last two to three weeks,” said Carol Pannwitz, a neighborhood resident.

Pannwitz reached out to our Troubleshooter team in July because she had enough. No one was giving her an answer as to when this noise barrier with a massive hole in it was going to get fixed. A box truck had lost control and knocked down the wall.

That barrier sitting along 176 and I-480 was causing Pannwitz and neighbors to hear loud, annoying highway traffic all day long.

“You can hear the noise right now when they’re working on it. They’re not even working on this part, they’re on the opposite side of the freeway, so you can imagine what it’s like during rush hour,” said Pannwitz.

When we asked ODOT in July what was taking so long to get this wall fixed, they told us they needed to order a custom piece.

“So, it will be so nice to be able to sit outside and actually hear ourselves think, and have cookouts again,” said Pannwitz.

ODOT tells 19 News the wall will be done sometime in mid-August, finally giving these residents in this neighborhood some peace and quiet.

