Mentor police mourn death of retired K9 officer

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor Police Department on Wednesday announced the death of retired K9 officer Titan.

K9 Titan died peacefully on Aug. 3 at 10.5 years old, according to a department Facebook post.

Mentor police said K9 Titan “proudly served” for 9 years with his handler, Ptl. Wurgler. He retired in 2019 and lived with the Wurgler family.

K9 Titan holds the record at Mentor Police Department for most K9 apprehensions, the post said. He caught 13 people, including two in one night.

Mentor police said Titan was a very decorated K9 officer, with two Top Dog awards for suspect apprehension and one award for tracking.

K9 Titan was “full of energy and highly skilled” as well as “extremely lovable,” Mentor police wrote in the post.

Mentor police shared several photos from K9 Titan’s life. Take a look in the gallery below.

