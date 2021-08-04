2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Heat and humidity return(WOIO)
By Jon Loufman
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ll begin to accelerate a warmup over the next few days that will carry us into next week.

Humidity levels will begin to soar as well.

Today’s weather will again feature more sun than clouds along with highs near 80 and the slim threat of an isolated storm.

Fair skies and more seasonable temperatures will be the rule tonight as lows dip into the low to mid 60s.

We’ll continue to warm and become more humid but dry on both Thursday and Friday as highs peak in the mid 80s.

We really crank up the heat and humidity this weekend providing fuel for a few storms that can be expected to be scattered around on Saturday.

Our sixth, 90° day of the summer should be here by Monday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

