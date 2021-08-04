2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio police officer killed in Athens County crash

A Nelsonville Police Department cruiser and a box truck collided on Tuesday afternoon in a...
A Nelsonville Police Department cruiser and a box truck collided on Tuesday afternoon in a crash that resulted in an officer's death.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A police officer with the Nelsonville Police Department is dead after a crash in Athens County Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 2:35 p.m. at W. Canal and Myers Street in Nelsonville, located 10 miles northwest of Athens.

The Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the deceased officer as Scott R. Dawley.

Dawley was traveling toward an emergency in a marked Nelsonville PD Ford Explorer SUV when he hit a box truck entering an intersection. The truck was being driven by 55-year-old David Rardain.

A Nelsonville Police Department cruiser following a crash that resulted in the death of an...
A Nelsonville Police Department cruiser following a crash that resulted in the death of an officer.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)

Dawley’s SUV went off the road.

The truck went into the opposite lanes of travel and hit a Jeep Liberty occupied by 80-year-old John Carter and 79-year-old Ginny Carter.

Dawley was transported to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, where he died, OSP says.

Rardain was flown to Grant Medical Center. There is no word on his condition.

The Carters were uninjured.

OSP is investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
1 shot at restaurant in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood, police say
Four people died in a two-car crash late Thursday afternoon in Stark County.
Victims identified after 4 die in car crash in Stark County

Latest News

Masks recommended indoors in Cuyahoga County as area meets criteria for ‘substantial’ COVID-19 spread
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Heat, humidity return to the forecast
K9 Titan died peacefully on Aug. 3 at 10.5 years old, according to Mentor police.
Mentor police mourn death of retired K9 officer
Mentor police mourn death of retired K9 officer
(Source: Akron police)
Woman robs Akron bank, tells clerk she is armed with a gun