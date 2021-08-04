Ohio State coach Ryan Day updates QB competition, team vax status

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saying “it’s a long journey to January,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day discussed his team’s ongoing quarterback competition Wednesday in Columbus.

C.J. Stroud, Jack Miller and Kyle McCord are all in the running to replace Justin Fields, with Dallas high school star Quinn Ewers now a late entry as well.

It’s absolutely outrageous that Ryan Day has somehow taken Ohio State’s recruiting to a level even above Urban Meyer. — Anand Nanduri ↗️ (@NanduriNFL) August 4, 2021

Day also said the team is about 90% vaccinated.

