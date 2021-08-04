2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio State coach Ryan Day updates QB competition, team vax status

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saying “it’s a long journey to January,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day discussed his team’s ongoing quarterback competition Wednesday in Columbus.

C.J. Stroud, Jack Miller and Kyle McCord are all in the running to replace Justin Fields, with Dallas high school star Quinn Ewers now a late entry as well.

Day also said the team is about 90% vaccinated.

