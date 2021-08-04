Stolen car pursuit ends in Orange Village

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police are investigating after the pursuit of a stolen pickup truck.

Patrol officers observed a gray 2016 Toyota Tundra pickup truck parked unoccupied on Neptune Drive in Solon.

The vehicle was entered as stolen from Broadview Heights.

Officers observed three young men get in the vehicle but when officers attempted to stop them, the vehicle fled the scene, according to a press release.

Another officer successfully deployed stop sticks which the Toyota drove over.

Officers pursued the stolen vehicle westbound on Miles Roa, then northbound on Brainard Road.

Due to the stop sticks, two tires deflated.

The vehicle lost control on Brainard Road near Harvard Road in Orange Village and struck a tree, according to the press release.

The three occupants of the vehicle were taken to area hospitals for injuries.

A 17-year-old male from Cleveland, a 20-year-old man from East Cleveland, and a 23-year-old man from Cleveland were conscious and compliant at the time of transport, according to the release.

Officers were originally alerted to the stolen vehicle by an automated license plate reader camera that was present on Miles Road in Solon.

A handgun and suspected marijuana were recovered immediately after the incident, according to the press release.

Charges are pending the results of further investigation

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.